    New Kia EV6: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia launched its first all-electric car in the country yesterday, known as the EV6, with prices starting at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker, which has allocated only 100 units in the first lot, has received more than 350 bookings.

    Propelling the new Kia EV6 is a 77.4kWh battery pack that is available in two states of tune. The entry-level GT Line version is tuned to produce 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-spec GT Line AWD version produces 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. We have driven the EV6 and you can read our review here.

    The 2022 Kia EV6 is offered in five colours: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Kia EV6 GT Line (Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

    19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Body-coloured flush-fitting door handles

    LED headlamps

    LED tail lights

    LED rear fog lights

    UV cut glass

    64-colour ambient lighting

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Ventilated front seats

    10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat

    Dual-zone climate control

    Drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport)

    Wireless charger

    Electric sunroof

    360-degree camera

    Push-button start

    Two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the curved infotainment system and instrument console)

    Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

    Paddle shifters for regen function

    Kia Connect

    Eight airbags

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ABS, EBD, ESC, HAC, MCBA, BAS, VSM

    Front and rear parking sensors

    ADAS

    Kia EV6 GT Line AWD (Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Heads-Up Display (HUD)

    Powered tail-gate

    Automatic door handles

    14 speaker Meridian-sourced music system

    e-AWD

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 74.19 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.62 Lakh

