New Kia EV6: Variants explained

Kia launched its first all-electric car in the country yesterday, known as the EV6, with prices starting at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker, which has allocated only 100 units in the first lot, has received more than 350 bookings.

Propelling the new Kia EV6 is a 77.4kWh battery pack that is available in two states of tune. The entry-level GT Line version is tuned to produce 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-spec GT Line AWD version produces 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. We have driven the EV6 and you can read our review here.

The 2022 Kia EV6 is offered in five colours: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Kia EV6 GT Line (Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Body-coloured flush-fitting door handles

LED headlamps

LED tail lights

LED rear fog lights

UV cut glass

64-colour ambient lighting

Auto-dimming IRVM

Ventilated front seats

10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat

Dual-zone climate control

Drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport)

Wireless charger

Electric sunroof

360-degree camera

Push-button start

Two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the curved infotainment system and instrument console)

Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

Paddle shifters for regen function

Kia Connect

Eight airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

ABS, EBD, ESC, HAC, MCBA, BAS, VSM

Front and rear parking sensors

ADAS

Kia EV6 GT Line AWD (Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

Powered tail-gate

Automatic door handles

14 speaker Meridian-sourced music system

e-AWD