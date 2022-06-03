New Kia EV6: Variants explained

Kia launched its first all-electric car in the country yesterday, known as the EV6, with prices starting at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker, which has allocated only 100 units in the first lot, has received more than 350 bookings.
Propelling the new Kia EV6 is a 77.4kWh battery pack that is available in two states of tune. The entry-level GT Line version is tuned to produce 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the top-spec GT Line AWD version produces 345bhp and 605Nm of torque. We have driven the EV6 and you can read our review here.
The 2022 Kia EV6 is offered in five colours: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including GT Line and GT Line AWD. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Kia EV6 GT Line (Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom)
19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Body-coloured flush-fitting door handles
LED headlamps
LED tail lights
LED rear fog lights
UV cut glass
64-colour ambient lighting
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats
10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat
Dual-zone climate control
Drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport)
Wireless charger
Electric sunroof
360-degree camera
Push-button start
Two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the curved infotainment system and instrument console)
Electric parking brake with auto-hold function
Paddle shifters for regen function
Kia Connect
Eight airbags
All-wheel disc brakes
ABS, EBD, ESC, HAC, MCBA, BAS, VSM
Front and rear parking sensors
ADAS
Kia EV6 GT Line AWD (Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom)
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
Powered tail-gate
Automatic door handles
14 speaker Meridian-sourced music system
e-AWD