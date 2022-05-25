2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD First Drive Review

Engine and performance

The heart of the EV6, like in most other EVs, is a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The EV6 will come in two configurations, rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive with us driving only the latter. The AWD variant gets two motors with a combined output of 320.5bhp and a massive 605Nm of torque and those big numbers are transferred to all four wheels via an automatic transmission.

On the Formula One track, the EV6 felt at home right from the word go. One can shift the driving modes via the button on the steering wheel and we immediately went into Sport mode. Even the braking has two modes to choose from, Sport and Normal and it’s obvious what we selected. We got just three laps to experience the car so it was just a brief experience. Now we expected the car to be quick, but the EV6 showed us properly what pinning the driver into the seat experience feels like. The EV6 accelerates hard and we managed to do a 0-192kmph run on the longest straight and boy the EV6 can move. Kia claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.2 seconds and we don’t doubt it at all.

Performance is immediate and relentless at all speeds except if you want to accelerate from 192kmph which is the EV6’s top speed. The braking is just as impressive and slowing down from top speed just before a corner is no problem at all. The brakes bite hard and inspire plenty of confidence.

And then we come to the handling; the EV6 had another surprise for us in this department. Based on the E-GMP platform, the chassis is as stiff as it can get. Suspension duties are handled by McPherson struts at the front and a multi-link rear so nothing exotic, but it’s the set-up that counts. The EV6 is set-up beautifully and while we cannot talk about ride quality, the handling is definitely something we can vouch for. There is plenty of mechanical grip and what further helps is how neutral the handling feels. There is a hint of body roll as you put it into the corner but it’s almost negligible. The EV6 grips hard and then as you put down all the 320 plus horses exiting the corner, the tail steps out even with all the electronics switched on. That just tells you that Kia has made sure that the EV6 gets playful handling should the driver be up for some. The steering too, is excellent and talks back, giving vital information. It’s got the right amount of heft and feel that syncs well with the suspension set-up. So what you have here is a family car that will be just as happy going to the mall as it will be hitting a racetrack.

And now we come to the range, even with a temperature of 45+ degrees at the track and going flat out, the car still managed to show a range of over 300km. Kia says the EV6 is capable of 528km on a full charge but that’s under the international WLTP cycle and Kia thinks it will be more or less the same once the ARAI figures come out. But even if the EV6 manages anything between 400 and 450km, it will be an excellent figure. Charging the EV6 is just as quick as its acceleration. With a 350kW charger, the EV6’s 77.4 KWh lithium-ion battery can reach 80 per cent of its charge in just 18 minutes, while a 50kW charger will take about 73 minutes. Kia will be installing fast chargers at its dealerships and they will give us more dough on the charging infrastructure plans closer to launch.