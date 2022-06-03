CarWale
    Skoda Slavia prices hiked; Carbon Steel colour temporarily discontinued

    Aditya Nadkarni

    236 Views
    Skoda Slavia prices hiked; Carbon Steel colour temporarily discontinued

    - Prices of the Skoda Slavia have increased by up to Rs 60,000

    - The model is now available in four colours

    Introduction

    Skoda Auto India has discreetly made changes to the Slavia line-up. The company has hiked prices across the variants of the sedan and also temporarily discontinued a colour option of the model. Last month, the carmaker confirmed an update for downsizing the size of the touchscreen infotainment system, details of which are available here.

    Price revision

    In terms of pricing, the new Skoda Slavia is now dearer by up to Rs 60,000. The latter is applicable for the Style 1.5 trims, while the Style 1.0 trims witness a hike of Rs 40,000. Meanwhile, the Active and Ambition trims of the model will now cost Rs 30,000 more than the outgoing prices.

    Colours

    Coming to the colour options, the Skoda Slavia will not be available with the Carbon Steel colour until production for this paintjob resumes in November. The model continues to be offered in four colours, including Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

    Additional details

    In terms of powertrains, the Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Slavia, and to read our review, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
