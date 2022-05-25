CarWale
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get downsized touchscreen infotainment systems

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    197 Views
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to get downsized touchscreen infotainment systems

    - 10-inch infotainment units likely to be replaced by smaller eight-inch systems

    - Prices expected to be revised from 1 June

    Skoda Auto India will yet again revise the feature list of Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq. The current semiconductor shortage has compelled the carmaker to replace the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment units offered with the mid-spec variants with a smaller eight-inch system. 

    Infotainment System

    On inquiring with Skoda, the official statement from the carmaker said, “In light of the continued semi-conductor shortage, we have made some minor updates to the equipment in our India 2.0 cars w.e.f. 1 June onwards, so that our customers face no undue delays in taking delivery of their Škoda. Customers will be appraised of the feature updates by their dealers. Irrespective of the global situation, we shall always endeavour to provide the best buying and ownership experience with a Škoda.”

    Dashboard

    The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system was offered in the Ambition and Style trims while the base Active variant was fitted with a seven-inch touchscreen unit. The 10-inch unit came equipped with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with eight speakers. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It is not yet clear if the two models will get other feature revisions and a revised price list in the coming month. It remains to be seen if Skoda India will offer discounts to customers who have already booked the mid and top-spec versions of the Slavia and Kushaq

    Recently, Skoda India launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in the country with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, the Monte Carlo is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. It can be had with manual or automatic gearboxes. To know more about Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, click here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
