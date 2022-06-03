Audi introduces five-year car warranty with unlimited mileage

- Brand new Audi cars to get this warranty from 1 June, 2022

- Applicable on all new car models in Audi's portfolio

- Carmaker celebrating 15 years in India

Audi has announced a new warranty package for all its cars sold starting 1 June, 2022. The German carmaker is offering warranty coverage for five years or unlimited kilometres.

It has been 15 years since Audi started its business in India. And to celebrate this milestone, Audi India has introduced this lucrative and helpful warranty program. Customers buying an Audi vehicle after 1 June, 2022, will automatically benefit from this new plan. It covers any repair or replacement of component failures encountered during the five-year duration.

We've seen many automakers offer one-, two- or even three-year car warranty as standard while buying a car. Audi claims to be the first premium luxury carmaker to offer a five-year warranty with unlimited mileage. It is a part of their brand's 'Strategy 2025' that focuses on Human Centricity, which is eventually customer-oriented at all times. We're glad the carmaker has introduced this program that will help all prospective Audi car buyers.