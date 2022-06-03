CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi introduces five-year car warranty with unlimited mileage

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    274 Views
    Audi introduces five-year car warranty with unlimited mileage

    - Brand new Audi cars to get this warranty from 1 June, 2022

    - Applicable on all new car models in Audi's portfolio

    - Carmaker celebrating 15 years in India

    Audi has announced a new warranty package for all its cars sold starting 1 June, 2022. The German carmaker is offering warranty coverage for five years or unlimited kilometres.

    Front Logo

    It has been 15 years since Audi started its business in India. And to celebrate this milestone, Audi India has introduced this lucrative and helpful warranty program. Customers buying an Audi vehicle after 1 June, 2022, will automatically benefit from this new plan. It covers any repair or replacement of component failures encountered during the five-year duration. 

    We've seen many automakers offer one-, two- or even three-year car warranty as standard while buying a car. Audi claims to be the first premium luxury carmaker to offer a five-year warranty with unlimited mileage. It is a part of their brand's 'Strategy 2025' that focuses on Human Centricity, which is eventually customer-oriented at all times. We're glad the carmaker has introduced this program that will help all prospective Audi car buyers.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Audi Q2 Image
    Audi Q2
    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia prices hiked; Carbon Steel colour temporarily discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q2 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2930 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q2 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 45.63 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 41.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 43.58 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 43.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 40.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2930 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi introduces five-year car warranty with unlimited mileage