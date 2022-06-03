CarWale
    Jio-bp, MG Motor India, and Castrol join hands to boost electric mobility

    Aditya Nadkarni

    114 Views
    Jio-bp, MG Motor India, and Castrol join hands to boost electric mobility

    MG Motor India and Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars with an aim to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in the country. Under the partnership, all the brands will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV Customers.

    Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can find charging stations to charge their EVs. According to MG, the partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country. 

    Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centers to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially, to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers. Further, Castrol will help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the respective automotive technologies. Castrol will leverage its access to a pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 25.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
