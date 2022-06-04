2022 Hyundai Venue reaches dealerships ahead of launch

- Spotted at dealerships ahead of launch

- Available in seven body colours and five variant options

Hyundai India has opened bookings for the 2022 Venue against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The updated model is due for launch in India on 16 June. Ahead of its official launch, the Venue facelift has started reaching dealerships. The new model will be available in five variant options E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). The upcoming vehicle will be available in six single tone and one dual-tone colour option. The single tone colour options include Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red. The dual-tone option is available in Fiery Red body colour with a black roof.

The Venue facelift is inspired by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. As seen in the images, the new model sports a large redesigned grille and a revised bumper with a wider black insert. Further, the black cladding in the lower section of the bumper features a silver skid plate. As for the sides, the vehicle gets redesigned alloy wheels and more proportionate wheel arches and door cladding.

The rear section has also been revised and looks fresh with a new connecting LED taillights. Additionally, the redesigned rear bumper now gets a thick dark insert with reflectors on both ends and a wide silver skid plate in the lower half. To further enhance its style quotient, the vehicle gets a shark fin antenna, body-coloured spoiler, and silver roof rails. The sunroof is expected to be offered in the top-spec variant.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre engine option with a five-speed manual transmission generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque 4,000rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo manual engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque 1,500rpm. The turbo petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission, iMT, and DCT options. On the other hand, the diesel version will be powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi engine, which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Photo Source - RL