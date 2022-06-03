2022 Hyundai Venue bookings open; to be available in five variants

- To be available in five variants

- To debut will several first-in-segment features

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Venue. Interested customers can now book the new Venue facelift against a token amount of Rs 21,000. At the time of launch, the updated model will be available in five variants across multiple powertrain options. The new model will get significant new updates over the current model. The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in seven colour options Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red (also available in dual-tone with a black roof).

The updated Venue will offer over 60 Bluelink connected features, wherein the customers can utilise multiple first-in-segment features such as Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update, embedded voice commands, and more. Further, the infotainment unit in the upcoming model will support 12 languages, including 10 regional languages (Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Oriya). Interestingly, the vehicle will also offer the first-in-segment two-step rear reclining seat.

As for added convenience, the 2022 Venue will offer Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant to remotely access functions like climate control, door lock/unlock, vehicle status check, find my car, tyre pressure information, fuel level information, speed alert, time fencing (Out-of-Time) alert, and idle time alert. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being powered by the existing petrol and diesel engine options. To enhance the drive experience, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be equipped with Drive Mode Select, with three mode options Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Venue has had stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai Venue, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai Venue is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features, and two-step rear reclining seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai Venue will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight.”