CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Venue facelift spied with segment-first electrically-adjustable front seat

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,658 Views
    New Hyundai Venue facelift spied with segment-first electrically-adjustable front seat

    - The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched in India tomorrow

    - The model will be offered across three powertrains

    Even as Hyundai prepares to announce the prices of the facelifted Venue in the country later this week, new details of the car continue to emerge ahead of its launch. A new video shared on the web reveals a new segment-first feature of the updated sub-four metre SUV.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the 2022 Hyundai Venue is set to receive an electrically-adjustable front seat. Apart from this, the model will also come equipped with a two-step recline function for the second row seats and remote climate control, which are a few other segment-first features of the new Venue.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    From the video and the images, we can denote that the new Hyundai Venue facelift will get a dual-tone interior theme, a fully-digital instrument console, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a new four-spoke steering wheel, and a cooled glove-box.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front Row Seats

    Exterior highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift include a new dark chrome grille, revised LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumpers, new wrap-around LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, new dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails and skid plates, as well as a shark-fin antenna.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Dashboard

    Under the hood, the facelifted Hyundai Venue will continue to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. To know more about the variant details and colour options of the new Venue, click here

    Image Source

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bugatti hands over the first bespoke Centodieci
     Next 
    New Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6633 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6633 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Venue facelift spied with segment-first electrically-adjustable front seat