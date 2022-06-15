New Hyundai Venue facelift spied with segment-first electrically-adjustable front seat

- The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched in India tomorrow

- The model will be offered across three powertrains

Even as Hyundai prepares to announce the prices of the facelifted Venue in the country later this week, new details of the car continue to emerge ahead of its launch. A new video shared on the web reveals a new segment-first feature of the updated sub-four metre SUV.

As seen in the images, the 2022 Hyundai Venue is set to receive an electrically-adjustable front seat. Apart from this, the model will also come equipped with a two-step recline function for the second row seats and remote climate control, which are a few other segment-first features of the new Venue.

From the video and the images, we can denote that the new Hyundai Venue facelift will get a dual-tone interior theme, a fully-digital instrument console, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a new four-spoke steering wheel, and a cooled glove-box.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift include a new dark chrome grille, revised LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumpers, new wrap-around LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, new dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails and skid plates, as well as a shark-fin antenna.

Under the hood, the facelifted Hyundai Venue will continue to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. To know more about the variant details and colour options of the new Venue, click here.

