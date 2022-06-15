Bugatti hands over the first bespoke Centodieci

French automobile marque Bugatti has handed over the first bespoke Centodieci model to its owner. It is to be noted that only 10 units of Centodieci will be produced. Inspired by the 90's EB110, the Centodieci has undergone thorough 50,000km road to track testing, from freezing -20 degrees to scorching 45 degrees, and then the wind tunnel testing. It is interesting to note that the moniker Centodieci denotes ‘110’ in Italian.

The first Centodieci is painted in ‘Bugatti Bleu’ — a signature vivid colour used for the iconic EB110. Even the plant where the EB110 was built, the Campogalliano facility, was recognised as the ‘Fabricca Blu’ or blue factory — painted with the same colour. That said, the owner of the first Centodieci also owns the EB110 finished in the Bugatti signature blue tone.

The interior of this coach-built Centodieci draws inspiration from the EB110. For instance, the ‘chessboard-like’ pattern on the seats, centre console, door panels, headliner, and floor mats in the Centodieci, were first introduced with the EB110. Besides this, Bugatti needs 16 weeks to create the interior of the Centodieci, including a day to examine the seats.

The hyper sports automobile is powered by the famous 8.0-litre, W16, quad-turbocharged mill generating 1,577bhp at 7,000rpm. This prodigious engine is married to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a permanent all-wheel-drive unit. Further, the Centodieci can go from standstill to 100kmph in a whopping 2.4 seconds, zero to 200kmph in 6.1 seconds, and zero to 300kmph in 13.1 seconds. It has an electronically controlled top speed of 380kmph.

The über-exclusive Centodieci is hand-built at Molsheim, France and all of its 10 units have already been sold, each reportedly priced at US$8 million (approximately Rs 63 crore).