CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Bugatti hands over the first bespoke Centodieci

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    572 Views
    Bugatti hands over the first bespoke Centodieci

    French automobile marque Bugatti has handed over the first bespoke Centodieci model to its owner. It is to be noted that only 10 units of Centodieci will be produced. Inspired by the 90's EB110, the Centodieci has undergone thorough 50,000km road to track testing, from freezing -20 degrees to scorching 45 degrees, and then the wind tunnel testing. It is interesting to note that the moniker Centodieci denotes ‘110’ in Italian.

    Bugatti Right Rear Three Quarter

    The first Centodieci is painted in ‘Bugatti Bleu’ — a signature vivid colour used for the iconic EB110. Even the plant where the EB110 was built, the Campogalliano facility, was recognised as the ‘Fabricca Blu’ or blue factory — painted with the same colour. That said, the owner of the first Centodieci also owns the EB110 finished in the Bugatti signature blue tone.

    Bugatti Front View

    The interior of this coach-built Centodieci draws inspiration from the EB110. For instance, the ‘chessboard-like’ pattern on the seats, centre console, door panels, headliner, and floor mats in the Centodieci, were first introduced with the EB110. Besides this, Bugatti needs 16 weeks to create the interior of the Centodieci, including a day to examine the seats.

    Bugatti Dashboard

    The hyper sports automobile is powered by the famous 8.0-litre, W16, quad-turbocharged mill generating 1,577bhp at 7,000rpm. This prodigious engine is married to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a permanent all-wheel-drive unit. Further, the Centodieci can go from standstill to 100kmph in a whopping 2.4 seconds, zero to 200kmph in 6.1 seconds, and zero to 300kmph in 13.1 seconds. It has an electronically controlled top speed of 380kmph.

    Bugatti Front Row Seats

    The über-exclusive Centodieci is hand-built at Molsheim, France and all of its 10 units have already been sold, each reportedly priced at US$8 million (approximately Rs 63 crore).

    Bugatti Front View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Hyundai Venue facelift spied with segment-first electrically-adjustable front seat

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119832 Views
    780 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119832 Views
    780 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bugatti hands over the first bespoke Centodieci