    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased again; gets heads-up display

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased again; gets heads-up display

    - New Maruti Brezza to be launched later this month

    - The model will get an electric sunroof and a new six-speed automatic transmission

    Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser of the new Brezza. The carmaker opened bookings for the updated model earlier this week, with the launch set to take place on 30 June, 2022.

    As seen in the new teaser, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will come equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD). The previous teaser revealed details and features such as an electric sunroof, new headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails, and new LED tail lights.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Head-Up Display (HUD)

    A few other highlights of the New Maruti Brezza include paddle shifters, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned centre console, six airbags, and ESP.

    Powering the upcoming iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza could be a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit could be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit has been confirmed. The model will be offered in four variants across 10 colours, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
