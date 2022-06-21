Citroen C3 PureTech 110: Top-five reasons to choose over PureTech 82

We have recently driven the Citroen C3 PureTech 82, and you can read the first drive review here. Coming into the B-segment hatchback segment, the C3 has some strong competition to deal with. But it’s got a few tricks up its sleeves. For starters, its SUV-inspired styling and ground clearance will be a huge plus. And then, of course, you have two engine options to choose from as well.

While the PureTech 82 was good, we can’t help but be impressed by the PureTech 110, which makes a lot more power. The only other B-segment hatch that comes close in terms of power output is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios one-litre Turbo GDi. While we will save that comparo for another day, let’s look at five reasons why you should choose the PureTech 110 over the PureTech 82.

1. Engine

The engine alone is a good enough reason to choose the PureTech 110. While both the 1.2-litre engines share the same block, the PureTech 110 is turbocharged, which means more power and who wouldn’t like that. The engine makes a very impressive 108.5BHP and whopping 190Nm of torque which is not only higher than its closest competitor, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo, but also the Renault Kiger Turbo and the Nissan Magnite Turbo, which are a segment above. Now that says a lot. Citroen claims a 0-100kmph time of 10 seconds which makes it one of the quickest cars in its class.

2. Gearbox

Apart from the increase in power figures, the Puretech 110 also gets an extra cog in the form of a six-speed manual gearbox. It offers more positive shifts compared to the five-speeder, which feels a little notchy, making it better to drive in the city or when driven enthusiastically, both of which demand more gearshifts.

3. Better highway cruising

The additional power and torque mean the PureTech 110 also makes for a better highway vehicle. The throttle response is fantastic, and the moment you press down on the accelerator, the 190Nm of torque gets the C3 surging ahead. In-gear acceleration is excellent, making overtaking even on narrow single-lane roads absolutely effortless. The extra power and torque also make it easy to carry higher speeds when possible.

4. Better Refinement

Another reason why the PureTech 110 makes for a better choice is better refinement. The extra power reserves mean the Puretech 110 also feels more refined. Not just in the city but even more so on the highways where the revs and speeds are higher. Where the PureTech 82 starts getting a little buzzy, the 110 starts getting in its element and feels totally relaxed, making driving less tiring over long distances.

5. More power but almost the same fuel efficiency

And now, coming to the most important point, fuel efficiency. While the difference in power figures is huge, the difference in fuel efficiency figures is not. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 19.8kmpl for the PureTech 82, while the figures for the Puretech 110 stands at 19.4kmpl, which is just a fantastic difference of 0.4kmpl considering how much more powerful the PureTech 110 is. With such a minimal difference in fuel efficiency figures and a significant difference in performance, the PureTech 110 just makes more sense.

Pictures by Kapil Angane