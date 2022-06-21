CarWale
    125 units of Skoda Slavia delivered together in Coimbatore

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    426 Views
    - Skoda Slavia recently received a revision to its touchscreen infotainment system

    - The model was launched in India in February 2022

    Skoda Auto India introduced the Slavia sedan towards the end of February this year, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model recently received a feature revision related to the infotainment system, details of which are available here.

    Skoda Slavia Front View

    Skoda has now delivered 125 units of the Slavia at a dealership in Coimbatore. Delivered by SGA cars, a location full of Slavia in different variants across almost all colour options were delivered to their owners.

    Skoda Slavia Front View

    The Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former, mated to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, produces 114bhp and 175Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre unit, on the other hand, is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG unit producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. We have driven the Slavia and you can read our review here.

    Skoda Slavia Right Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the Skoda Slavia include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, cruise control, rear AC vents, and ambient lighting. The model is available in five colours across four variants, the variant-wise feature list of which can be read here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
