125 units of Skoda Slavia delivered together in Coimbatore

Skoda Auto India introduced the Slavia sedan towards the end of February this year, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model recently received a feature revision related to the infotainment system, details of which are available here.

Skoda has now delivered 125 units of the Slavia at a dealership in Coimbatore. Delivered by SGA cars, a location full of Slavia in different variants across almost all colour options were delivered to their owners.

The Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former, mated to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, produces 114bhp and 175Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre unit, on the other hand, is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG unit producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. We have driven the Slavia and you can read our review here.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Slavia include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, cruise control, rear AC vents, and ambient lighting. The model is available in five colours across four variants, the variant-wise feature list of which can be read here.