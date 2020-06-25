BMW 7 Series gains new efficient straight-six diesel engine

- Gets 48V hybrid system as well

- More powerful and efficient than before

BMW has updated the current-gen 7 Series with a new six-cylinder diesel engine. This powerful 3.0-litre motor is also more efficient and dynamic thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid system. Currently available for the European market, this motor is also expected to be sold in India.

The engine in question is a Euro 6d compliant straight-six diesel with BMW TwinTurbo power and common-rail injection unit available in two states of tune. In the 730d and 730d xLine (also available in the LWB version), this motor puts out 286bhp and 650Nm, up by 21bhp and 30Nm than before. As a result, the flagship sedan’s 0-100kmph time has improved to 5.6 seconds (5.9 seconds for the standard 730d).

Meanwhile, in the 740d xDrive guise of the same engine, the power is bumped to 340bhp and 700Nm (up by 20bhp and 20Nm than before). The four-wheel-driven luxury sedan is capable of sprinting to 100kmph from standstill in just five seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than before. The 48V system adds 11bhp to the power output as well, especially when getting off the line and during acceleration.

Along with the new engine, the two variants also benefit from Active Steering system. This four-wheel steering system also works at speed as slow as 3kmph. Moreover, the pair also get BMW Individual finish with Frozen Bluestone paint job, Merino leather on the inside with three configurable colours and BMW Individual leather-wrapped steering wheel.