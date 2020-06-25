Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW 7 Series gains new efficient straight-six diesel engine

BMW 7 Series gains new efficient straight-six diesel engine

June 25, 2020, 11:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
224 Views
-         Gets 48V hybrid system as well

-         More powerful and efficient than before

BMW 7 Series Left Front Three Quarter

BMW has updated the current-gen 7 Series with a new six-cylinder diesel engine. This powerful 3.0-litre motor is also more efficient and dynamic thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid system. Currently available for the European market, this motor is also expected to be sold in India.

BMW 7 Series left rear three quarter

The engine in question is a Euro 6d compliant straight-six diesel with BMW TwinTurbo power and common-rail injection unit available in two states of tune. In the 730d and 730d xLine (also available in the LWB version), this motor puts out 286bhp and 650Nm, up by 21bhp and 30Nm than before. As a result, the flagship sedan’s 0-100kmph time has improved to 5.6 seconds (5.9 seconds for the standard 730d).

BMW 7 Series Dashboard

Meanwhile, in the 740d xDrive guise of the same engine, the power is bumped to 340bhp and 700Nm (up by 20bhp and 20Nm than before). The four-wheel-driven luxury sedan is capable of sprinting to 100kmph from standstill in just five seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than before. The 48V system adds 11bhp to the power output as well, especially when getting off the line and during acceleration.

BMW 7 Series Front Row Seats

Along with the new engine, the two variants also benefit from Active Steering system. This four-wheel steering system also works at speed as slow as 3kmph. Moreover, the pair also get BMW Individual finish with Frozen Bluestone paint job, Merino leather on the inside with three configurable colours and BMW Individual leather-wrapped steering wheel.

BMW 7 Series Rear view
BMW 7 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.64 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.71 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.56 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.62 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.52 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

189 Likes
25393 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

325 Likes
39028 Views

