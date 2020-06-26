Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  Hyundai celebrates over 1 lakh unit sales of the Venue in a year

Hyundai celebrates over 1 lakh unit sales of the Venue in a year

June 26, 2020, 12:31 PM IST by Santosh Nair
14127 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai celebrates over 1 lakh unit sales of the Venue in a year

- Over 97,400 customers in India and more than 7,400 customers in international markets

- Nearly 44 percent of Venue customers in India opt for the Kappa 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India celebrates the highly successful first year of India’s first fully connected SUV, the Venue. This compact SUV has sold over one lakh units since its launch last year, with over 97,400 customers in India and more than 7,400 in international markets.

Hyundai claims the success behind the Venue is the bold yet premium appeal that displays Hyundai’s new signature design language. While the front of the vehicle showcases the ‘Dark Chrome’ front grille which includes the new Hyundai signature face, the side profile reflects a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line. This then flows on to a sophisticated rear design with a unique emblem that lends it a luxurious appeal.

Hyundai Venue Right Front Three Quarter

Mr SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Venue is India’s first fully-connected SUV and most awarded car of the year 2019-20, setting a chord with new age customers. Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered the fully-connected technology for customers. Additionally, it has paved the way to democratise global technologies such as Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi and the seven-speed DCT for Hyundai cars in India, offering customers excitement, delight and enhanced value.”

  Hyundai
  Hyundai Venue
  Venue
  • Hyundai celebrates over 1 lakh sales of the Venue in a year
  • ConnectedToExcitement
  • #ConnectedToExcitement
Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.48 Lakh onwards

