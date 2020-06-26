New Ford F-150 gets a bunch of unique features

Ten new driver-assist features will be offered

Convenient features galore

The Ford F-150 is arguably the most popular pick-up truck in the world and now the new 2021 model packs in new tech and features that will keep it at the top.

The new truck gets gets improved interior functionality and quality, new driver-assistance features including a hands-free-driving mode and more convenience features. The biggest news on the engine front is the new hybrid powertrain, which Ford calls PowerBoost. It consists of Ford's 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V-6, a 47BHP electric motor integrated into the transmission, and a 1.5-kwh lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor.

A host of features and conveniences are aimed at making the trucks easier to drive and more comfortable. A new Active Drive Assist feature will drive the truck, without driver input, on certain divided highways, provided drivers are paying attention to the road. The system uses a driver-facing camera to monitor attention and it will notify the driver when to take control of the steering wheel. This apart, it will also get ten new driver-assist features.

The F-150 also gets a bunch of convenient friendly features and one unique one is the new work surface feature which includes a shifter that folds forward and a tray that folds over to turn the center console into a large, flat work area that can hold a 15-inch laptop, according to Ford.

The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup will go on sale by September 2020 in international markets. Performance stats, prices, and complete equipment will be available closer to launch.