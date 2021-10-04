CarWale
    2021 Honda Amaze accessorized - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2021 Honda Amaze accessorized - Now in pictures

    Honda Car India Limited (HCIL) has begun deliveries of the facelifted Amaze in the Indian market. The carmaker is now officially offering various personalisation options as well for the compact sedan. There is a wide variety of accessories that can be bought as a package or individually. Here we detail the personalisation options with the images of the accessorised car.

    Dashboard

    The exterior package meant to enhance the look of the car includes different styling kits, body side mouldings, door visors, rear spoiler, etc. 

    Rear View

    Now, adding to the cabin's appeal is an interior styling kit. This is apart from seat covers, door sills, floor mats, and many other options that customers can choose individually as well.

    Front View

    Then, there are various add-ons for infotainment, convenience, safety and care. All in all, you can choose items from the basic kit, utility kit, or chrome kit according to individual taste and requirements.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
