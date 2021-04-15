CarWale
    Tata Motors to introduce CNG-powered models in FY2021-22

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be offered with the Tiago and the Tigor

    - Will be equipped with factory-fitted CNG kits

    Tata Motors will take a leap further and introduce factory-fitted CNG models this financial year. Although the details of the models are not known at the moment, there have been various sightings of the Tiago and Tigor test mules at the CNG filling stations. Both the prototypes were based on the current generation of the models and you can read more about it here.

    In recent years, factory-fitted CNG-powered vehicles have become preferred alternative fuels due to their economic cost of running and the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai already offer a wide range of models that are extremely successful and contribute significantly to the sales volume. Tata Motors holds a comfortable third position in the sales charts and the introduction of CNG-powered vehicles will only help the brand climb upwards.

    The Tiago and Tigor make for a viable choice to be fitted with factory-fitted CNG kits. Both the models are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an output of 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The available transmission options are a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit that are likely to be carried forward for the CNG-spec model as well. 

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
