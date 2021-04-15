CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, and Bolero in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    18,734 Views
    Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its models this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, accessories, and corporate benefit. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The compact SUV from the Indian carmaker’s stable, the XUV300 receives a range of benefits in April 2021. For the petrol versions, the W6 trim gets a cash discount of Rs 2,500 while the higher W8 and W8 (O) can be had with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, each. For the diesel powertrains, the W4 and W8 (O) are available with a cash discount of Rs 4,825 and the W6 and W8 are offered with Rs 10,000 cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,500, and complimentary accessories worth Rs 5,000 are standard for all the variants. 

    The Scorpio can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000, accessories worth up to Rs 10,000, and an exchange and a corporate bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 4,500, respectively. The Bolero attracts Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 as cash discount and exchange bonus, respectively. Also, on offer is Rs 4,000 corporate discount and an additional fourth-year warranty.

    Exterior

    The Marazzo MPV is also up for grabs with offers such as cash discount of Rs 20,000 (M2 variant), Rs 15,000 (M4 and M6 variant), an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The XUV500 is available with the highest discounts that include Rs 36,800 cash discount, complimentary accessories worth Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and Rs 9,000 as a corporate discount. 

    There are no offers on the new Thar. All the offers are applicable only up to 30 April, 2021. 

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
