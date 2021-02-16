Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variant spied testing

- Could be launched by the end of 2021

- Will be offered on the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Since the onset of 2021, Tata Motors has unveiled the Safari, Altroz i-Turbo, and the limited edition of the Tiago hatchback. While the prices of the Safari are scheduled to be announced in the coming week, the Indian car manufacturer seems to be working on new variants of the Tiago and the Tigor.

Seen in the spy shots are the test mules of both the models that appear to be covered completely under the sheets. However, the reports on the internet suggest that these prototypes were spotted at a CNG filling station near Lonavala, Maharashtra. This indicates that Tata might be testing the models with a CNG fitment. Both the test mules are based on the current generation of the Tiago and the Tigor, and they could be the mid-spec variants fitted with the CNG kit.

As far as the styling goes, the only visible portion are the alloy wheels on the Tiago that are available on the outgoing model. Meanwhile, the Tigor can be seen with steel rims. If things fructify, we might greet CNG variants for both the cars by the end of this year.

Presently, the Tiago and the Tigor are powered by a common 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque coupled with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. We expect the same engine to be used for the CNG setup. When launched, it will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and the Aura.

