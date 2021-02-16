CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variant spied testing

    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variant spied testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,056 Views
    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variant spied testing

    - Could be launched by the end of 2021

    - Will be offered on the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    Since the onset of 2021, Tata Motors has unveiled the Safari, Altroz i-Turbo, and the limited edition of the Tiago hatchback. While the prices of the Safari are scheduled to be announced in the coming week, the Indian car manufacturer seems to be working on new variants of the Tiago and the Tigor.

    Seen in the spy shots are the test mules of both the models that appear to be covered completely under the sheets. However, the reports on the internet suggest that these prototypes were spotted at a CNG filling station near Lonavala, Maharashtra. This indicates that Tata might be testing the models with a CNG fitment. Both the test mules are based on the current generation of the Tiago and the Tigor, and they could be the mid-spec variants fitted with the CNG kit.

    Right Side View

    As far as the styling goes, the only visible portion are the alloy wheels on the Tiago that are available on the outgoing model. Meanwhile, the Tigor can be seen with steel rims. If things fructify, we might greet CNG variants for both the cars by the end of this year. 

    Presently, the Tiago and the Tigor are powered by a common 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque coupled with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. We expect the same engine to be used for the CNG setup. When launched, it will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and the Aura

    Image Source

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.76 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.41 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars