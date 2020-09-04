CarWale
    India-bound new Mercedes-Benz S-Class breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    135 Views
    - Debuts a new design language

    -  More advance than its predecessor in every imaginable way

    Mercedes-Benz has finally given us the new-generation S-Class after a long onslaught of teasers. This flagship sedan has entered its seventh generation and goes by the code name of W223. It’s bigger, better and more advance than the outgoing model, and we didn’t expect anything less from it.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    Debuting the new design language, the new S-Class looks much younger than the model it replaces. There are newly-designed headlamps upfront, but the wedged-shaped tail lamps may divide opinions. Especially, now that we are used to the bulbous unit of the W222 model. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Side View

    Otherwise, the long profile and imposing road presence are retained, making it instantly recognisable. In terms of dimensions, the new S has also grown in size liberating more space on the inside. And it sits on massive 21-inch wheels in its highest configuration.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    We have already seen the cabin on the S-Class and it’s more revolutionary than evolutionary. There are no less than five screens inside as a part of Mercedes’ MBUX system. The biggest one is a 12.3-inch unit stacked up on the centre of the dash along with the floating tablet-like driver’s screen. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Dashboard

    Usual bits like wooden veneers, quilted leather upholstery, brushed metal inserts, and soothing ambient lighting are present too. The last one uses more than 250 fibre optic lights all around the cabin, claims the carmaker.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front Row Seats

    With the increased wheelbase, the rear seats are more opulent now, thanks to more features and additional space. Then there’s a long list of the new hardware update which deserves a separate article altogether. And not to forget the arsenal of safety and driver-assist features too.  What’s more, the new S also comes with built-in autonomous hardware.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Side View

    Coming to the powertrain, the iconic S500 nameplate gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor with integrated 48Volt mild-hybrid system as standard. It’s good for 430bhp and 520Nm.  Meanwhile, the S580 has a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, churning out 470bhp and 700Nm. Both the motors are paired to Merc’s nine-speed automatic unit. More powertrains – including the Maybach and AMGs – are expected to join the line-up soon.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    After this digital reveal, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to go on sale in international markets next year. It will promptly make its way to India too.

