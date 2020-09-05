EESL to procure Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV

- Tata Motors and Hyundai to supply 150 units and 100 units of Nexon EV and Kona EV, respectively

- Both the companies received the letter of award for the tender from EESL

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India. The companies were selected through an international bidding process, which was aimed at increased participation. Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India won the tender and will supply 150 units of the Nexon EV and 100 units of the Kona EV, respectively, for government use. The letter of award for the procurement was recently presented to both the brands.

EESL will procure the Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh. The Hyundai Kona will be procured at an 11 per cent lower price band of Rs 21.36 lakh, with a standard three-year warranty. These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments. EESL has already received an order for 300 Long Range EVs from The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala to be supplied in the initial phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Electric mobility is gaining ground in the country and partnerships such as these are pivotal for building the requisite momentum. We have been partnering EESL and are pleased to provide more EVs to them for government use, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. As the leader of the fast-growing EV segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use across India”