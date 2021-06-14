Tesla Model 3 begins testing in India

- Tesla Model 3 could be launched in the country by the end of the year

- The test-mule was a dual-motor variant with 18-inch alloy wheels and an aero body-kit

Earlier this year, Tesla officially registered itself as a company in India, and the brand will have its registered office located in Bengaluru. The electric carmaker has now begun testing what could be its first model for the country, the Model 3.

New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the Tesla Model 3 that was spotted on the streets of Pune. The unit in question was the dual-motor variant, evident from the badging on the rear profile. The model was running on 18-inch alloy wheels and featured the aero body-kit.

The Tesla Model 3, which is the entry-level model in the brand’s line-up, is offered with four battery options globally, including 54kWh, 62kWh, 75kWh, and 82kWh. The 0-100kpmh sprint time ranges from 3.2 seconds to 5.6 seconds, while the model can run for 354kms to 523kms on a full charge. We expect Tesla to start retailing the Model 3 by the end of 2021.

Image Source