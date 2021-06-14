MG Motor India donates Hector Plus mobile testing unit for healthcare services in Gujarat

- To be utilised for Covid-19 testing and vaccination in remote areas

- 100 units of Hector ambulance to be supplied to Nagpur and Vidarbha

After successfully converting its Hector SUV in Hector Ambulance, the carmaker has now transformed the Hector Plus SUV into a Covid-19 mobile testing unit. The vehicle will be used as ‘Dhanvantari Rath’ for Covid-19 vaccination, testing, and other mobile healthcare services in the state of Gujarat. The unit will be deployed at affected areas for the sample collection to conduct an RT-PCR test.

Further, the mobile unit will be utilised by healthcare professionals to executive the vaccination drive in remote areas. In a similar fashion, the automaker has undertaken to provide 100 units of the Hector ambulance in Nagpur and Vidarbha; more details of which can be read here.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, 'Mobile health services are the need of the hour as the nation recovers from the pandemic and inline remains our focus at MG towards serving the communities in the best manner possible through the MG Sewa initiative. As part of the current initiative, the first Hector Plus mobile testing unit donated will be used for supporting healthcare services in the region.”