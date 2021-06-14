CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India donates Hector Plus mobile testing unit for healthcare services in Gujarat

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    795 Views
    MG Motor India donates Hector Plus mobile testing unit for healthcare services in Gujarat

    - To be utilised for Covid-19 testing and vaccination in remote areas

    - 100 units of Hector ambulance to be supplied to Nagpur and Vidarbha

    Front View

    After successfully converting its Hector SUV in Hector Ambulance, the carmaker has now transformed the Hector Plus SUV into a Covid-19 mobile testing unit. The vehicle will be used as ‘Dhanvantari Rath’ for Covid-19 vaccination, testing, and other mobile healthcare services in the state of Gujarat. The unit will be deployed at affected areas for the sample collection to conduct an RT-PCR test.

    Right Side View

    Further, the mobile unit will be utilised by healthcare professionals to executive the vaccination drive in remote areas. In a similar fashion, the automaker has undertaken to provide 100 units of the Hector ambulance in Nagpur and Vidarbha; more details of which can be read here.

    Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, 'Mobile health services are the need of the hour as the nation recovers from the pandemic and inline remains our focus at MG towards serving the communities in the best manner possible through the MG Sewa initiative. As part of the current initiative, the first Hector Plus mobile testing unit donated will be used for supporting healthcare services in the region.” 

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar and 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched in India this week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India donates Hector Plus mobile testing unit for healthcare services in Gujarat