Hyundai Alcazar bookings open: Top feature highlights

- Hyundai Alcazar India launch on 18 June, 2021

- The SUV offers a series of first-in-segment and best-in-segment features

Hyundai dealers in the country have started accepting bookings of the Alcazar SUV against a token amount of Rs 25,000, ahead of its official launch in India on 18 June, 2021. The upcoming SUV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. Hyundai Alcazar will offer a range of first-in-segment and best-in-segment features. Read below to learn more about it.

First-in-segment features

- The Alcazar will get a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster that also doubles up as an integrated blind view monitor

- Bose premium sound system with eight speakers

- Wireless charger in the second row

- Front row seatback table with retractable cup holder

- Auto health air purifier with AQI display

Best-in-segment features

- 64-colours ambient lighting to suit individual mood

- Second-row tip and tumble captain and split seats for easy access to the third row

- The Alcazar gets the longest wheelbase of 2,760mm, thereby offering ample space for the occupants

Apart from the above-mentioned distinctive features, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar offers a voice-enabled smart panoramic roof and advanced BlueLink with OTA map updates. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport to meet different driving needs at all times. Additionally, the vehicle also offers three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Under the hood, the upcoming seven-seat SUV will be powered by a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 157bhp and 171Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the engines can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option.