    Tata Motors launches ‘Anubhav’ initiative aimed to boost sales in rural areas

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    420 Views
    - 103 mobile showrooms to be deployed

    - Aimed to boost passenger vehicle sales in rural areas

    In a bid to increase its reach in the rural areas, Tata Motors has launched the ‘Anubhav’ showroom on wheels initiative. The Indian carmaker will deploy a total of 103 mobile showrooms across the country providing a doorstep car buying experience for rural customers. 

    Tata Front View

    The said mobile showrooms will be operated by the Tata dealerships and will ply and cover a defined monthly route under Tata Motor’s supervision and guidance. These vans will be equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement. The mobile showrooms will assist potential buyers with information about the entire range of passenger vehicles. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence the Anubhav initiative. This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars and SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility. These mobile showrooms will be a one-stop solution for rural customers seeking information about our cars, finance schemes, exchange offers, etc. They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach. Rural India sales contribute around 40 per cent to the total passenger vehicles sold in India and with this concept, we are confident of expanding our reach, and increasing our customer base in these markets.”

    Besides this, Tata Motors will launch the automatic version of the Altroz hatchback on 15 March. The Altroz will debut with the DCT unit and will be paired with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor. To know more about it, click here.

