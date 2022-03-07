Polestar O2 Concept previews sporty mobility of future

- It's electric, it's autonomous, it’s futuristic

- Debuts new design language

Ever since its introduction, Polestar has given us some stunning work of art in the form of their concept vehicles, case in point – the Precept Concept from two years ago. Now, the Geely-owned carmaker has showcased another concept called O2 which previews what would pass for a sports car in the next decade.

Setting down a new design direction for Polestar, the O2 Concept is instantly recognisable owing to its sleek and futuristic proportions. There’re clean minimalistic lines and creases with muscular haunches and flamboyant shapes to make the O2 Concept instantly desirable. With a glass roof, it’s more like a Targa or a roadster rather than a coupe.

But the talking point of the O2 has to be its autonomous drone that’s housed behind the rear passenger’s seats. It deploys when the vehicle is in motion and acts like a third-person view of the car. There’s also an aerodynamic advantage for the drone created by the aerofoil design creating a negative pressure behind the vehicle to allow the drone to move in conjunction with the car without hindrance. The drone can capture footage of the car being driven around which can later be shared on any platform. How cool is that!

The cabin is futuristic and minimalistic with cameras for rear-view mirrors, a massive floating screen inside the cabin and Tesla Model S type square steering wheel. And since it’s from the future, the O2 Concept is also sustainable with recyclable materials used all around. Sadly there are no technical details from under the skin available for the O2 Concept.

This Polestar O2 Concept might just be a design study today. But in future, we could all expect cars looking like this to be at the top of the pyramid, perhaps similar to how the Lamborghini Huracan is today.