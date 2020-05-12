Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla resumes operations at California facility

Tesla resumes operations at California facility

May 12, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tesla resumes operations at California facility

- Tesla resumes operations sans permission from local authorities

- Musk had threatened to move the manufacturing facility out of California earlier this week

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, revealed that the company has resumed operations at its plant located in Fremont, California. The brand has begun operations even as it has not received permission from local health authorities in Alameda. 

Musk, who took to social media to announce the move, also added that he will be on the line with everyone else and if anyone is arrested, he requested that it should be only him. In another revelation, the CEO of Tesla added that all auto companies in the U.S. have been approved to resume, while Tesla has been singled out.

Earlier this week, Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing facility from California to Texas or Nevada as local authorities refused to let the manufacturer to resume operations due to the lockdown measures.

  • Tesla
  • Tesla Model 3
  • Model 3
