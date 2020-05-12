Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Sonata N Line specifications revealed ahead of launch

May 12, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Hyundai Sonata N Line specifications revealed ahead of launch

- Likely to be launched in September

- Will get a 2.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit

- Gets some N Line specific visual updates

Back in January 2020, we reported about Hyundai considering the Sonata for India, albeit in a sportier avatar. Now, the Korean carmaker has released camouflaged images of the go-faster Hyundai Sonata N Line along with revealing its specifications.

Hyundai Elantra Interior

The Sonata N Line will use a 2.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor that will punch out 290bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired to an eight-speed wet-clutch DCT from the Veloster N. It will also get a sportier suspension setup to match the performance this engine has to offer.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

While there's no official word on its global debut, reports from Korea claim that it will be unveiled next month and is likely to go on sale in September. The hotter Sonata N Line will get some tasteful N-spec touches like an N Line grille, revised bumpers and sporty bucket seats.

Hyundai Elantra Interior

The Sonata N Line is a part of Hyundai’s strategy to expand the N line-up. However, if you are hoping for a full bonkers Sonata N, we'd suggest don't get your hopes up as Hyundai has announced it doesn't have any such plans for making one.

  • Hyundai
  • Sonata
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Hyundai Sonata N Line
  • Sonata N Line
