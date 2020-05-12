New Porsche 911 Turbo S prices start at Rs 3.08 crore

- Porsche has begun accepting bookings for the 992.911 Turbo S

- The model is powered by a 640bhp 3.8-litre six cylinder engine

Porsche India has revealed the prices for the new 911 Turbo S, starting at Rs 3.08 crore (ex-showroom, all India, without options). The brand has also begun accepting bookings for the model that was unveiled earlier this year.

The new Porsche 992.911 Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces 640bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission, enabling the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The model can attain speeds of 200kmph from a standstill in 8.9 seconds, while the top-speed stands at 330kmph.

Feature highlights of the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S features a redesigned front bumper with LED strips, LED headlamps and DRLs, active spoiler, air scoops on the rear fender and 20-inch wheels. Inside, a few standard features on the model include the Sport chrono package, two-zone climate control, 18-way adjustable adaptive sport seats, cruise control, 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 570 Watt Bose music system and a GT sport multifunction steering wheel.