Toyota India partially resumes sales and service operations

- Toyota resumes operations at 171 dealerships and 146 service outlets

- The company began operations at its plant on 5 May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the partial resumption of dealer and after-sales operations. The company announced the partial reopening of 171 dealership outlets, which are now functional. Approximately 146 service outlets are also operational across the nation.

All Toyota dealerships will practice social distancing with government prescribed percentage of the workforce at a given point. The company will also continue to closely review the developments in each region and will take necessary steps based on the eventualities that may arise in the future. Similarly, TKM understands that close to 75% of its suppliers have received a nod from the government to recommence operations, while the remainder are expected to receive the necessary permission soon.

On 5 May, Toyota India started preparatory operations at the plant, details of which can be read here. These preparatory operations are conducted to provide the workforce with a safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply. The company has also developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training the members on these renewed guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. The operations at the TKM plant will resume in a phased manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM, said, “We are grateful to the Government for its cautious and well calculated decisions. While the lockdown was a necessary step to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to reignite confidence among customers, and stakeholders and boost their morale, during these difficult times. As we gradually recommence operations, we are ensuring the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders while simultaneously safeguarding business continuity.