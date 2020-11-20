CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor grows further with over 400 outlets in the country

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor grows further with over 400 outlets in the country

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    83 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor grows further with over 400 outlets in the country

    -Toyota inaugurates its 401st outlet in Karnataka

    -The carmaker has added 100 sales and service touch points in the last two years

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a new conquest of over 400 dealerships across the country. The Japanese car manufacturer has inaugurated its 401st dealer outlet - BJS Toyota in Bellary, Karnataka equipped with modern infrastructure and skilled personnel. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Right Front Three Quarter

    The company had also launched its first regional stockyard in Guwahati last month; thereby expanding its footprint in Northeastern states. The stockyard will benefit the customers by reducing the delivery time from 13 days to a mere two days. To further strengthen its sales network, the carmaker recently incorporated PRO service networks in 87 new locations. TKM has added over 100 sales and service touch points in the last two years across all four zones.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Right Front Three Quarter

    Toyota has also witnessed strong sales growth in the last few months with the commencement of deliveries of its compact-SUV - Urban Cruiser. To read our first look review on the Urban Cruiser, click here. The company is also likely to launch the Innova Crysta facelift in the coming days. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the ever-growing commitment to customers, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “It gives us immense pleasure on surpassing the milestone of 400 outlets in the country. With this accomplishment, we hope to cater to a wider range of customers with the best-in-class product and service offerings through our facilities in the country. Our motto is to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and fortifying the reliable image of the brand. 

    TKM’s India line-up boasts of segment leading products including the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza and the recently launched Urban Cruiser in its portfolio. This backed by its strong focus on QDR, truly reiterates TKM’s high customer retention, even as per industry standards. TKM is continuously striving to effectively reach out to its current and potential customers through its strong network channels.” 

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 15.67 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 15.67 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
