Ford plans to manufacture its own batteries for EVs

As global car manufacturers are working on the development of electric car projects, Ford is planning on manufacturing its own batteries for its electric cars. Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor revealed to Reuters, that the officials at Ford Motor Company are discussing cell manufacturing, including complex cells. The company plans to follow the footsteps of Tesla and General Motors that are producing their own batteries for electric product line-up.

Interestingly, the latest development is contradictory to Jim Hackett, ex-CEO’s statement in July, which stated that the company saw no advantage in producing the batteries instead of purchasing them from a third-party supplier. Ford further believes that there is not a lot of flexibility to increase the capacity from third-party suppliers for batteries. Now would be the right time to discuss battery production as it grows the EV portfolio ahead of the next-generation of vehicles that are likely to be introduced around 2025.

