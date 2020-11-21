VW Motorsport India to field 28 participants in first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship

-The first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship to have 28 participants

-First round to be held on 21 November

Volkswagen Motorsport India (VMI) has announced the final names of the participants for the inaugural Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC), to be held from 21 November.

Aligned to the real racing format, VW-VRC will include five rounds with two races per round. Each event will witness additional participation of two guest racers. Individual rounds will further consist of three practice sessions, one qualifying session and two races. The grid for the first race will be formed basis the qualifying session, while the grid for the second race will be based on the top 12 contenders finishing in the first race, being reversed for the start of the second race. Further, the format for the point system for the VW-VRC will remain as the real-world Polo Championship.

Commenting on the occasion, Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “We would like to congratulate all the 28 participants and wish them luck for the championship. The VW-VRC is our responsible prospect to touch base with scores of motorsport followers from across the world. Bringing the virtual racing format for the first time in India, we are confident that the championship will receive the same positive response as our track competition.”

The initial process saw over 4500 registrations, from across the world, registering for the inaugural championship, out of which only 28 made it to the 2020 Polo Championship (one-make series). The first-of-its-kind championship in India, VW-VRC will be offering high driving standards of real racing to all the selected contestants, in a virtual environment.