CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • VW Motorsport India to field 28 participants in first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship

    VW Motorsport India to field 28 participants in first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    594 Views
    VW Motorsport India to field 28 participants in first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship

    -The first ever Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship to have 28 participants 

    -First round to be held on 21 November

    Volkswagen Motorsport India (VMI) has announced the final names of the participants for the inaugural Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC), to be held from 21 November.

    Volkswagen Polo Right Rear Three Quarter

    Aligned to the real racing format, VW-VRC will include five rounds with two races per round. Each event will witness additional participation of two guest racers. Individual rounds will further consist of three practice sessions, one qualifying session and two races. The grid for the first race will be formed basis the qualifying session, while the grid for the second race will be based on the top 12 contenders finishing in the first race, being reversed for the start of the second race. Further, the format for the point system for the VW-VRC will remain as the real-world Polo Championship.

    Volkswagen Polo Steering Wheel

    Commenting on the occasion, Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “We would like to congratulate all the 28 participants and wish them luck for the championship. The VW-VRC is our responsible prospect to touch base with scores of motorsport followers from across the world. Bringing the virtual racing format for the first time in India, we are confident that the championship will receive the same positive response as our track competition.”

    The initial process saw over 4500 registrations, from across the world, registering for the inaugural championship, out of which only 28 made it to the 2020 Polo Championship (one-make series). The first-of-its-kind championship in India, VW-VRC will be offering high driving standards of real racing to all the selected contestants, in a virtual environment.

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 5.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.53 Lakh
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 5.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.80 - 7.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 26th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars