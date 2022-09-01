Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 14,959 units in August 2022

- TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent

- The brand is expected to announce prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming weeks

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed that the company sold a total of 14,959 units in August 2022. The carmaker sold 12,772 units during the same period last year, thus recording a growth of 17 per cent. Cumulative wholesale numbers from April to August in 2022 also witnessed a growth of 68 per cent Y-o-Y.

Earlier this week, Toyota officially confirmed that it has paused bookings for the diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta due to high demand. Now, the carmaker has revealed that it will introduce a limited edition version in the MPV’s petrol line-up. The brand is also expected to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Last month our segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments. The cool new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders. Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120 per cent. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month. In August, we also conducted the first media drive for the brand-new vehicle from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response toward the first strong self-charging hybrid electric model in the B-SUV segment has been phenomenal, thus reinforcing customers’ faith and trust in Toyota’s advanced technology prowess. Furthermore, with the onset of the festive season, we hope the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with the upcoming Limited Edition Crysta gasoline, and all other vehicles in the Toyota line-up will further aid us in catering to the myriad mobility needs of our Indian consumers.”