CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 14,959 units in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    459 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 14,959 units in August 2022

    - TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent

    - The brand is expected to announce prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming weeks

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed that the company sold a total of 14,959 units in August 2022. The carmaker sold 12,772 units during the same period last year, thus recording a growth of 17 per cent. Cumulative wholesale numbers from April to August in 2022 also witnessed a growth of 68 per cent Y-o-Y.

    Earlier this week, Toyota officially confirmed that it has paused bookings for the diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta due to high demand. Now, the carmaker has revealed that it will introduce a limited edition version in the MPV’s petrol line-up. The brand is also expected to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country in the coming weeks.

    Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Last month our segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments. The cool new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders. Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120 per cent. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month. In August, we also conducted the first media drive for the brand-new vehicle from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response toward the first strong self-charging hybrid electric model in the B-SUV segment has been phenomenal, thus reinforcing customers’ faith and trust in Toyota’s advanced technology prowess. Furthermore, with the onset of the festive season, we hope the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with the upcoming Limited Edition Crysta gasoline, and all other vehicles in the Toyota line-up will further aid us in catering to the myriad mobility needs of our Indian consumers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition features revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1873 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 34.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 36.05 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1873 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 14,959 units in August 2022