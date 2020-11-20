CarWale
    • New Hyundai i20 garners 20,000 bookings in 20 days of launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    374 Views
    -New Hyundai i20 already delivered to 4,000 customers

    -Sportz and top-spec trims witness high demand

    Hyundai Motor India has announced that the all-new i20 has garnered over 20,000 bookings in just 20 days of its launch in India. The third generation i20 was launched on 5 November, 2020 with an introductory price of Rs 6,79,900 (ex-showroom, India), although the bookings for the hatch began on 28 October for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

    Hyundai i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai further states that deliveries of their new hatchback have also commenced and the company has already delivered over 4,000 units during the festive season of Diwali. As per the booking statistics, 85 percent of the customers have picked the Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) trims of the i20. The new i20 is available in six single tone and two dual-tone colours. For a more detailed guide on the variants of the new i20, click here.

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    The 2020 i20 is available in a combination of petrol and diesel engines to choose from. The petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor makes 86bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired to a five-speed manual and CVT transmission. The newly introduced 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with DCT and iMT gearbox is good for 118bhp and 172Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel is available with a six-speed manual transmission. We have driven the new i20 and to watch and read our review, tap here.

    Hyundai i20 Image
