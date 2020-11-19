Toyota Innova Crysta facelift spotted at dealer stockyards ahead of official launch

-Upcoming Innova Crysta facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

-The facelift can be seen with refreshed exterior and interior

The much anticipated Crysta facelift has finally been spotted at the stockyard of select dealers. The updated Crysta is slated to be launched officially for the Indian markets in the coming days. On enquiry, we learnt that select dealers have also begun accepting unofficial bookings for the car and the deliveries are to commence in a few weeks.

The Crysta was launched in 2016 and is one of the best selling MPV for the Japanese car maker in the country. With the forthcoming facelift, the main highlights of the exterior include a larger five-slat horizontal grille, redesigned headlights with integrated LED DRLs, tweaked bumper and re-positioned fog lamps and indicator lights. Other alterations to the model include a new dual-tone design for the alloy wheels. The rear profile of the car in the spy images resemble the outgoing model missing out on the blacked-out portion between the tail lights as seen on the Indonesian-spec model.

The spy shots do not reveal any details with respect to the interior and the cabin but it will be fitted with an updated nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and an air purifier. Higher variants of the model could even be equipped with an additional 360-degree camera as seen on the global product.

Mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged on the updated Crysta with 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol with the former making 148bhp and 343Nm torque and the latter producing 164bhp power and 245Nm of torque. Both the engines will come paired with a manual and automatic transmission. We expect a price increase of about Rs 30,000 – Rs 70,000 depending upon the variant over the outgoing model. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates on the launch of the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift.

