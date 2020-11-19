CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQC upgraded with a faster on-board charger

    Mercedes-Benz EQC upgraded with a faster on-board charger

    Jay Shah

    Mercedes-Benz EQC upgraded with a faster on-board charger

    -The EQC gets a new 11kW on-board charger

    -It will reduce the charging time to 7 hours and 30 minutes

    Mercedes-Benz EQC was the first electric vehicle to roll out from the German car manufacturer’s EQ sub-brand. The German car manufacturer has now updated the electric SUV with a more powerful 11kW on-board charger.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The new charger will juice up the 80kWh battery pack in just 7 hours and 30 minutes as against the time of 11 hours taken by the earlier 7.4kW charging unit. Apart from that, the EQC will continue to support 50 kWh DC fast charger that takes the battery from 10-100 per cent in 90 minutes. The carmaker has more than 3,50,000 AC and DC charging points in over 26 countries. 

    The company claims that it delivered a total of 45,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Q3 of 2020 of which 2,500 units of the EQC were dispensed only in the month of September. The global product portfolio of Mercedes-Benz now consists of five all-electric models and over 20 plug-in hybrid model variants.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in India last month with an introductory price of Rs 99.30 lakh(ex-showroom) only for the first 50 units. The all-electric model is powered by two electric motors jointly producing 400bhp and 760Nm of peak torque. It is offered in a 400 4Matic variant with an NEDC range of 450km. To read our detailed review on the EQC, click here.

    Mercedes-Benz
    EQC
    • Mercedes-Benz EQC
