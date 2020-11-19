2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO edition revealed

-The Huracan STO is a rear-wheel-drive street-legal hypercar

-It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine with a top speed of 310kmph

Automobili Lamborghini has taken the covers off the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata. Drawing inspiration from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Huracán GT3 EVO, the STO is a road-legal hypercar from the Italian sports car manufacturer.

With the exterior panels built with more than 75 percent carbon fibre, the Huracán STO is 43kg lighter than its pathfinder, the Huracán Performante. Even the windscreen is 30 percent lighter and the tough magnesium rims mounted with Bridgestone Potenza tires further help in keeping the weight toned down to a mere 1,339kg.

Speaking of aerodynamics, the front bonnet, fender and bumper on the STO are scooped out of one single component. The reworked air ducts and front splitter direct airflow to the newly designed underbody to maximise airflow and help generate more front downforce. At the back, the rear fenders with integrated NACA-styled air intake serve for better engine breathing. Adding to the rear is the shark fin and revised butt hood with air scoops to snorkel out the incoming airflow. And then there is the massive adjustable rear spoiler increasing the overall balance of the car by 13 percent; thereby keeping the raging bull on its feet.

The Alcantara interiors of the Huracán STO also witness extensive use of carbon fibre on the door panels, sport seats, four-point seat belts, floor mats and even a door latch replacing a handle mechanism. There is also a new front trunk space to store the helmet. Potential owners of the STO can fully personalise the exteriors and interiors with unique paint and trim combinations via the Ad Personam program.

The heart of the STO beats with the 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated motor making 640bhp and 565Nm of peak torque. The power remains unchanged when compared to the Huracán Performante and Evo. However, all the power goes to the rear wheels making as much power as its all-wheel-drive siblings. It sprints from 0-100km in an eye-blinking three seconds with a mind-boggling top speed of 310kmph. To handle the immense power, Lamborghini has fitted the STO with Brembo’s CCM-R brakes improving the stress resistance and brake power by 60 and 25 percent respectively.

For a more engaging driving experience, three driving modes have been added to the ANIMA system - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. While the STO mode is focused more on regular road driving, Trofeo allows you to unleash all the raw power for those track-day performances and the Pioggia mode helps with better traction control, torque vectoring and ABS for better grip on wet roads. Lamborghini plans to commence the deliveries of the Huracán STO in the coming year.