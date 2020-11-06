CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Innova Crysta, Urban cruiser, and Glanza in November 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Innova Crysta, Urban cruiser, and Glanza in November 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    593 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Innova Crysta, Urban cruiser, and Glanza in November 2020

    A few Toyota dealerships in the country are offering a range of discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a cash discount of 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Yaris is offered with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 each.

    Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Glanza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Fortuner and the Vellfire.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
    ₹ 8.41 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Yaris
    • Toyota Yaris
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Glanza
    • Glanza
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.37 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.41 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars