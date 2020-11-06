Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Innova Crysta, Urban cruiser, and Glanza in November 2020

A few Toyota dealerships in the country are offering a range of discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a cash discount of 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Yaris is offered with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 each.

Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Glanza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Fortuner and the Vellfire.