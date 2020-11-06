All-new Hyundai i20: Variants explained

Hyundai India launched the third generation i20 in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in a range of trims spanning across three engine options, four variants, and eight colours.
Powertrain options on the new Hyundai i20 include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired exclusively to a six-speed manual unit. Also, on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in eight colours that include Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Metallic Copper, Starry Night, Polar White, Fiery Red, Fiery Red with Black roof, and Polar White with black roof.
We have checked out the 2020 Hyundai i20 in person and to read our first look review, click here. The model is available in four variants including Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
New i20 Magna (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Projector fog lights
Day/night IRVM
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Foldable key
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Halogen projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Body-coloured door handles
15-inch steel wheels with covers
Black interior theme with copper stitching and inserts
Fabric seat upholstery
Fixed front arm-rest with storage function
2-DIN audio system
Steering mounted controls
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Manual AC
Rear AC vents
Cooled glove-box
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Rear USB charging port
New i20 Sportz (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol MT)
TPMS
Reverse camera with display on the infotainment system
Automatic headlamps
Rear defogger
Z-shaped LED tail lights
Chrome strip between tail lights
Turn indicators on ORVMs
16-inch styled steel wheels
Shark fin antenna
Rear parcel tray
Fully digital instrument console
Height-adjustable driver seat
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Voice recognition
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Air purifier
Leather seat upholstery with red stitching and inserts (dual-tone turbo variants only)
Metal pedals (turbo variants only)
New i20 Asta (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)
Puddle lamps
BlueLink connectivity
Smart key
LED projector headlamps
Cornering lights
Door handles with chrome finish
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Blue ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped gear-knob and steering wheel
Sliding front arm-rest with storage function
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system
BlueLink connectivity
BlueLink integrated smart-watch
Push-button start-stop
Wireless charging with cooling function
Automatic climate control
Rear wiper and washer
Front USB charging port
ESC (DCT only)
HAC (DCT only)
New i20 Asta (O) (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)
Side and curtain airbags
Height adjustable front seat-belts
Electric sunroof
Cruise control
Rear seat arm-rest
Adjustable rear head-rests
Isofix child seat anchorage points