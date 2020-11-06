CarWale
    All-new Hyundai i20: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    All-new Hyundai i20: Variants explained

    Hyundai India launched the third generation i20 in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in a range of trims spanning across three engine options, four variants, and eight colours.

    Powertrain options on the new Hyundai i20 include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired exclusively to a six-speed manual unit. Also, on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in eight colours that include Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Metallic Copper, Starry Night, Polar White, Fiery Red, Fiery Red with Black roof, and Polar White with black roof.

    We have checked out the 2020 Hyundai i20 in person and to read our first look review, click here. The model is available in four variants including Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    New i20 Magna (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT)

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    Projector fog lights

    Day/night IRVM

    Speed-sensing auto door lock

    Impact sensing auto door unlock

    Foldable key

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Body-coloured door handles

    15-inch steel wheels with covers

    Black interior theme with copper stitching and inserts

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Fixed front arm-rest with storage function

    2-DIN audio system

    Steering mounted controls

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Manual AC

    Rear AC vents

    Cooled glove-box

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Rear USB charging port

    New i20 Sportz (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol MT)

    TPMS

    Reverse camera with display on the infotainment system

    Automatic headlamps

    Rear defogger

    Z-shaped LED tail lights

    Chrome strip between tail lights

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    16-inch styled steel wheels

    Shark fin antenna

    Rear parcel tray

    Fully digital instrument console

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Voice recognition

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Air purifier

    Leather seat upholstery with red stitching and inserts (dual-tone turbo variants only)

    Metal pedals (turbo variants only) 

    New i20 Asta (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)

    Puddle lamps

    BlueLink connectivity

    Smart key

    LED projector headlamps

    Cornering lights

    Door handles with chrome finish

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Blue ambient lighting

    Leather-wrapped gear-knob and steering wheel

    Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

    BlueLink connectivity

    BlueLink integrated smart-watch

    Push-button start-stop

    Wireless charging with cooling function

    Automatic climate control

    Rear wiper and washer

    Front USB charging port

    ESC (DCT only)

    HAC (DCT only)

    New i20 Asta (O) (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)

    Side and curtain airbags

    Height adjustable front seat-belts

    Electric sunroof

    Cruise control

    Rear seat arm-rest

    Adjustable rear head-rests

    Isofix child seat anchorage points

