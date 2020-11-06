All-new Hyundai i20: Variants explained

Hyundai India launched the third generation i20 in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in a range of trims spanning across three engine options, four variants, and eight colours.

Powertrain options on the new Hyundai i20 include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired exclusively to a six-speed manual unit. Also, on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model is offered in eight colours that include Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Metallic Copper, Starry Night, Polar White, Fiery Red, Fiery Red with Black roof, and Polar White with black roof.

We have checked out the 2020 Hyundai i20 in person and to read our first look review, click here. The model is available in four variants including Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

New i20 Magna (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Projector fog lights

Day/night IRVM

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Foldable key

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Halogen projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Body-coloured door handles

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Black interior theme with copper stitching and inserts

Fabric seat upholstery

Fixed front arm-rest with storage function

2-DIN audio system

Steering mounted controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove-box

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Rear USB charging port

New i20 Sportz (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol MT)

TPMS

Reverse camera with display on the infotainment system

Automatic headlamps

Rear defogger

Z-shaped LED tail lights

Chrome strip between tail lights

Turn indicators on ORVMs

16-inch styled steel wheels

Shark fin antenna

Rear parcel tray

Fully digital instrument console

Height-adjustable driver seat

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Air purifier

Leather seat upholstery with red stitching and inserts (dual-tone turbo variants only)

Metal pedals (turbo variants only)

New i20 Asta (1.2-petrol MT, 1.2-petrol IVT, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)

Puddle lamps

BlueLink connectivity

Smart key

LED projector headlamps

Cornering lights

Door handles with chrome finish

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Blue ambient lighting

Leather-wrapped gear-knob and steering wheel

Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

BlueLink integrated smart-watch

Push-button start-stop

Wireless charging with cooling function

Automatic climate control

Rear wiper and washer

Front USB charging port

ESC (DCT only)

HAC (DCT only)

New i20 Asta (O) (1.2-petrol MT, 1.5-diesel MT, 1.0-turbo-petrol DCT)

Side and curtain airbags

Height adjustable front seat-belts

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

Rear seat arm-rest

Adjustable rear head-rests

Isofix child seat anchorage points