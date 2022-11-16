Toyota Yaris and Etios voluntarily recalled in India

- A total of 47 units of both models could be affected

- These models were sold between 18 August and 27 September 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a voluntary recall for select units of the Etios and Yaris. According to the company, a total of 47 units combining both models could be affected by the recall campaign.

As per TKM, the recall campaign is for the Yaris and Etios models sold between 18 August and 27 September 2022, due to a possible issue with the seatbelt assembly that could affect a total of 47 units. The brand has added that there have been no reported failures of the affected part to date.

In the interest of the safety of its customers, Toyota India has decided to proactively recall the said vehicles for replacement of the concerned part free of charge to customers. Owners of the subject vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted individually by authorised Toyota dealers for inspection and replacement (if necessary) of the part.