New Toyota Innova Hycross officially teased for India; debut on 25 November

- The Toyota Innova Hycross could be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo

- The model is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has teased the new Innova, which will be known as the Innova Hycross upon debut. The model will make its world debut in Indonesia on 21 November, followed by a reveal for the Indian market on 25 November.

As seen in the teaser image, the Toyota Innova Hycross will get an all-new design, including a new grille, a new bumper with contrast-coloured inserts, LED headlamps, wheel cladding, and a faux skid plate.

Previous teasers of the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross, which will be called the Innova Zenix in Indonesia, have revealed a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, screens for the second row, height-adjustable seat belts, and a dashcam. Also on offer is expected to be a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a gear lever positioned higher on the centre console.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque chassis with a FWD layout, replacing the ladder-on-frame underpinning and RWD layout. In terms of powertrains, we expect a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid unit to replace both, the 2.7-litre petrol unit and 2.4-litre diesel unit seen on the outgoing model. The prices of the Innova Hycross are likely to be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.