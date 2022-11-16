Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Petrol Driven: Now in pictures

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class entered a new generation earlier this year, and ahead of the launch, we drove the diesel-powered models and came away suitably impressed with what was on offer. Now we have got our hands behind the wheel of the C200 petrol, and here are a few glimpses from our drive experience.

This new-generation Mercedes C-Class C200 is available in one ‘standard’ trim and is the ‘entry-level’ model in the new C-Class range. It is priced at Rs 63.25 lakh (All-India on-road) and was launched in India on May 10.

The C200 is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 201bhp/300Nm and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels. All Mercedes cars in India now get their 48V EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.

The C-Class has picked up the design language of the new-generation S-Class and thus has many of the same elements. This includes the likes of the grille, headlamps and rake of the windscreen when seen from the dead front angle.

In profile, you can see the forward-sloping roofline and stubby boot reminiscent of the Mercedes design language of the last two generations. The arrow-like tail lamps wrap around the edge and have stylised LED elements that give the C-Class a very family-like appearance.

Compared to the previous-generation C-Class, this new car has grown in overall length by over 100mm. This has also resulted in an additional length of around 40mm in the wheelbase. The extended length has translated to extra space for the rear occupants.

Our media car had been trimmed in a combination of beige and black with a speedboat-like design for the dashboard. Dominating the front of the car is a massive 12.3-inch portrait-oriented display running Mercedes’s latest MBUX infotainment OS.

One of the disadvantages faced by the C-Class due to our regulations is that a full-sized spare wheel in the boot has eaten almost all available space making you choose between luggage and a spare tyre if the need arises.

The C-Class C200 petrol is a rival for the likes BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330i and the Audi A4 40 TFSI. This segment also has SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and even the Jeep Wrangler in terms of pure pricing.

Photography: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi