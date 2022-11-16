CarWale

    New-gen Toyota Prius unveiled

    - Offered with two hybrid powertrain options

    - Gets enhanced safety features

    It has been 25 years since the first Toyota Prius was launched and to commemorate the occasion, Toyota has unveiled the latest generation of the hybrid sedan globally. The four-door hybrid gets revamped styling, redesigned interior, and a re-tuned powertrain to churn out more performance and efficiency. 

    Left Side View

    Starting with the design, the Prius still draws the styling cues from the outgoing model. However, adding a sense of modernity are the new sleek boomerang-shaped LED headlamps and silver insert on the front bumper. Further, the coupe roofline, 19-inch alloy wheels, and the split lamps that are neatly tucked in the black casing look stylish. 

    Dashboard

    The cabin of the Prius adopts a minimalistic approach and taking the centre stage is a horizontal touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the dashboard and seats follow a fully-black theme and the chunky steering wheel commands the fully-digital instrument cluster. The Prius is also equipped with a suite of safety features that include a digital internal mirror, an advanced park feature with remote function, and a front-view camera. 

    Rear View

    Under the hood, the new Prius ca n be had in two powertrains. The first one is a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid mill wherein the petrol engine and lithium-ion battery work together to produce 220bhp. Toyota claims that the new tweaked engine is 50 per cent more fuel efficient that the mill on the predecessor. 

    Other than this, for other global markets, the Prius will also be offered with 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre engines which will have a re-tuned power output of 193bhp. Additionally, this version will also get the brand’s ‘e-Four’ all-wheel-drive configuration. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the previous generations of the Toyota Prius have been on sale in India, there is no official word on the new Prius to be launched in the country. Having said that, the Camry and Vellfire sold in the country are powered by hybrid powertrains and will soon be joined by Innova Hycross, which is also expected to get a hybrid engine. 

