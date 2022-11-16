CarWale

    Hyundai flags off 6th edition of 'Great India Drive'

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai flags off 6th edition of ‘Great India Drive’

    - The all-new Hyundai Tucson is the halo car for this edition 

    - Will cover 17 unique destinations crafting 17 bespoke stories

    Hyundai India has flagged off the sixth edition of the ‘Great India Drive’ from Srinagar on 15 November 2022. The drive embarks on an expedition to get “On Top of the World”, showcasing the potential of the all-new Hyundai Tucson. 

    The manufacturer claims that the all-new Tucson has been a great success for them and will dominate India’s SUV market with its modern elegance, futuristic appeal, and intelligent technology. 

    Hyundai Tucson Front View

    The convoy will pass through the scenic landscapes of Sonmarg, conquering the treacherous Zojila Pass, challenging terrains of Kargil followed by the beautiful Ladakh. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “We are thrilled to embark on the 6th edition of the Great India Drive 2022 with the all-new Hyundai Tucson.  As we continue to create a new benchmarks through our Smart Mobility Solutions, this year we are also aiming to cross extraordinary milestones. Thus exhibiting its prowess in transforming the SUV ecosystem, creating Blue Ocean market space in the premium segment.”

    Hyundai Tucson Image
    Hyundai Tucson
    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
