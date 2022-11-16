CarWale

    Volkswagen ID achieves five lakh global delivery milestone

    Volkswagen ID achieves five lakh global delivery milestone

    -        Achieved one year ahead of plan

    -         65 per cent YoY growth over 2021

    Volkswagen has announced a new milestone for its electric division. The ID line-up is now five lakh units strong, with deliveries across the globe. This milestone comes one year earlier than the German carmaker had aimed as part of their electrification plans. 

    The first ID3 was delivered in October 2020. And this year, the order banks stand at 1,35,000, which is up by 65 per cent compared to 2021. Currently, the ID family comprises the ID3 hatchback, ID4 and ID5 crossovers and a China-specific ID6 MPV.

    According to the electric roadmap, Volkswagen plans to only produce EVs in Europe from 2033. By 2030, EVs will account for 70 per cent of Volkswagen’s sales in Europe. Meanwhile, in USA and China, the target for EV share is more than 50 per cent. The country of Norway is currently the forerunner in electric mobility, and the ID4 is leading in registration. 

    By 2026, Volkswagen promises to launch ten new electric models. This includes a new flagship Aero B which is set to arrive in the next couple of years. India-debut of the ID4 is imminent as Volkswagen India is currently studying the feasibility of the EV in the country.

