MG Air EV spied testing ahead of the 2023 debut

- Launch date is set for 5 January, 2023

- Likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo

MG Motors is preparing to introduce its Air EV in India by early 2023. This compact EV is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo, followed by a January launch. Notably, Air EV is also available in the Indonesian market under the brand Wuling, as Wuling and MG are both subsidiaries of the SAIC Group.

The MG Air EV has been spotted numerous times on the Indian tarmac, and as the launch date approaches, the number of sightings has increased. Despite having the same dimensions and appearance as the Indonesian Wuling Air EV, the Indian-spec model may differ slightly.

Mechanically, the MG Air is a front-wheel-drive vehicle and is expected to offer two battery pack options — 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. On a full charge, the former has a claimed range of 200km, while the latter can go up to 300km. The battery pack will be sourced from Tata AutoComp and paired up with a motor to produce 38bhp.

Despite being under 3 metres long, it is a two-door, four-seater car. On the outside, the MG Air EV adopts a modern design philosophy with features like an LED light bar running across the width at the front and at the back as well, dual-barrel headlights that are vertically stacked, and 12-inch designed steel wheels.

Step inside the Air EV and you will be greeted by a minimal theme. The dashboard has two 10.25-inch screens, each housing an infotainment touchscreen and an instrument cluster. This urban compact EV will come with features like an electronic parking brake, steering-mounted controls, a rearview camera, parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, TCS, and connected car tech.

If it is priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it will compete directly with the recently launched Tata Tiago EV. Furthermore, the aesthetically pleasing design and manoeuvrability of the MG Air EV may give it a slight advantage over its competitors.

Image Source : Motorbeam