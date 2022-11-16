CarWale

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    281 Views
    - Production of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently underway in India

    - Pre-bookings of the model are open for an amount of Rs 50,000

    Jeep India is all set to announce the prices of the new Grand Cherokee in the country tomorrow. The FCA-owned brand commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 50,000 earlier this month.

    Production of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has already begun at the company’s plant in Ranjangaon, which is also the production hub for all Right Hand Drive (RHD) units of the SUV in the world. The updated SUV, unlike its predecessor, will arrive via the CKD route and will go on to become the fourth locally assembled model from the brand in India after the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler.

    Cosmetic updates on the refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee will arrive in the form of a dual LED DRL setup, LED headlamps, the seven-slot grille, new alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, wraparound LED tail lights, and dual exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper.

    Inside, the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee will come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS, a dual-tone interior theme, wireless charging, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and powered front seats.

    Under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The carmaker will also equip the SUV with its signature Quadra Trac I 4x4 system along with four drive modes, including Sport, Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

