Jeep Grand Cherokee local assembly begins; official bookings open

Jeep India has commenced the local assembly of the upcoming Grand Cherokee at its Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. Concurrently, the automaker has also opened the pre-bookings of the flagship SUV at select Jeep dealerships and on its online portal.

Visually, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will sport the typical Jeep exterior styling with a seven-box front grille, square LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and chrome embellishments on fore and aft bumpers.

The dashboard of the Cherokee will be dominated by three screens. While the 10.1-inch dashboard-integrated touchscreen infotainment system will take the centre stage, the front passenger will benefit with a secondary 10.25-inch that will be placed on the left side of the dashboard. Other features on the SUV are to include dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and seats draped in Capri leather upholstery.

Additionally, the Cherokee will be equipped with advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with emergency braking, drowsy driver detection, and blind spot with cross-path detection.

We expect the Grand Cherokee to make use of the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the SUV will also get a four-wheel-drive setup as standard with selectable terrain modes. When launched later this month, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete against BMW X5, Range Rover Velar, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Speaking at the start of the production ceremony, Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, 'The all-new Grand Cherokee promises an exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the fifth-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers.”